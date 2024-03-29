Sept. 17, 1927-March 25, 2024

Thelma Hondry Velys passed away peacefully on March 25, 2024 in her home in Summerfield, Fla., where she had been lovingly cared for by her daughter, Stacey Moran, son-in-law, Walter Moran, and a team of wonderful caregivers for many years.

Thelma was born and raised in Wilmington, De. She married Mike Velys in 1951 and moved to Patchogue, Long Island where they lived for five years before moving to Aquebogue, N.Y. to raise their growing family. There they spent wonderful times enjoying the beaches, horses, boating, and many ball games with their four children.

Thelma and Mike loved to dance, and they would dress up often to go out dancing. They’d glide across ballroom floors, stomp across barn floors (or the parking lot behind Woolworth’s in Riverhead) square dancing, or lead the lines of dancers at the Greek Church in Blue Point. They hosted parties in their home in Aquebogue, even decorating it to resemble the Peppermint Lounge for a Chubby Checker twist party! After Mike passed away in 1995, Thelma pursued line dancing, joining the ladies called Silver Steppers, who, donning matching outfits, would perform at various community events.

The family will receive friends Thursday, April 4, from 4 to 8 p.m. at McLaughlin-Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. Funeral service is scheduled for Friday, April 5 at 10 a.m. at Greek Orthodox Church in Southampton, 111 St. Andrews Road, Southampton. Burial will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.

