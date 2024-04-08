Beatrice Thomas of Riverhead died April 7, 2024, at Bellhaven Nursing Home in Brookhaven. She was 86.

Born March 30, 1938, she was the daughter of Benjamin and Lucy Sykes. She married Joseph C. Thomas in 1977 and became a farm worker in the local area.

Family said Ms. Thomas enjoyed cooking and caring for others and loved the Lord and her church.

Predeceased by her husband, Joseph, and her son Isaiah Woodley, she is survived by her children Collin Woddley, Andrew Woodley, Betty Woodley, Joseph Thomas and Eric Thomas; sister Audrey Sims; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends Friday, April 12, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Galilee Church of God in Christ in Riverhead. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. and burial will take place in Riverhead Cemetery.