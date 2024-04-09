Laura Ann Dickerson of Southold passed away on Sunday, April 7, 2024. She was 71 years old.

Laura was born on Oct. 10, 1952, in Greenport to Josephine (née Drumm) and Chester Konarski. She was one of three children. Raised on the North Fork, she graduated from Greenport High School.

On Aug. 12, 1978, in Greenport, she married the love of her life, James Dickerson. Together they had two children. She was a dietary aide at San Simeon by the Sound Nursing Home. Above all else, she loved being at home and taking care of her family.

Laura is survived by her husband, James; her children, James Dickerson Jr. (Meghan) of Southold and Donna Young (Dan) of Riverhead; grandchildren Mason Dickerson, Josephine Young and Nolan Dickerson; sisters Helen Barrett (Michael) of Florida and Rosemary Konarski (Joe) of Greenport; and many beloved aunts, uncles and cousins.

The family has chosen to remember Laura’s life privately at this time. A celebration of life will be held in July. Please contact the family for details.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Southold Fire Department would be appreciated.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold is assisting the family.

This is a paid notice.