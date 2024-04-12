Wolfgang Hasselbach of Calverton died April 12, 2024 at Kanas Center. He was 77.

Born Aug. 29, 1946 in Wuppertal, Germany, he was the son of Wilhelm Hasselbach and Getrud Valentine.

He graduated high school, attended some college courses and joined the US Navy in 1967, serving until 1971.

Mr. Hasselbach worked as a printer in Suffolk County.

He is survived by his wife Alice Hasselbach. She will receive friends Tuesday, April 16 from 2 to 4:30 p.m. and 7 to 9:30 p.m. at Tuthill Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead. Burial will take place Wednesday, April 17 at Calverton National Cemetery.