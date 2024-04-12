Michael Arthur Simon, 87, of New Suffolk, N.Y. passed away peacefully on April 1, 2024 at Kanas Center for Hospice Care in Quiogue, N.Y.

Michael was predeceased by his parents, Israel and Helen Simon, and his sister Barbara Simon. He is survived by his wife Shannon Slon Simon; son Jason (Katherine Trouern-Trend) Simon of Easthampton, Mass.; and daughter Jennifer (Francis) Simon Carey of Kapaa, Hawaii; and six grandchildren: Amanda, Sidney, Max, Malek, Gabriel and Emily.

Michael was born on Dec. 20, 1936 and grew up in Milburn, N.J. He lived a long life filled with many cherished family and friends, proud accomplishments and memorable experiences. He was an alumni of Amherst College where he earned a Bachelor’s degree. There he met lifelong friends, Dick Frank (Greenwich, Conn.) and David Sonstroem (Storrs, Conn.). Michael also earned a Master’s degree in Biochemistry and a PhD in Philosophy from Harvard University. While in Cambridge, Mass. he met his beloved wife Shannon and they married in Cambridge on Feb. 23, 1964. Avid travelers, Shannon and Michael traveled the globe including to England, Iceland, Cambodia, Vietnam, the Galapagos Islands, Ecuador and Antarctica. Shannon recalls many fond memories of their adventures together such as the delight with finding Antarctica’s hills overflowing with acres of penguins.

Michael had many wonderful years as a professor at Hamilton College, the University of Connecticut, and the State University of New York at Stonybrook. As a college professor, he published many articles as well as several books on Philosophy. He was a lifelong learner, and also obtained a J.D. from the Cardozo School of Law, and became a member of the New York State Bar Association. He used this degree to do several pro-bono cases, including protecting the rights of immigrants, and he was an avid member of the ACLU.

Michael loved jazz and classical music. He learned how to play the flute, clarinet, saxophone, recorder, and banjo and played as part of a recorder orchestra in New York City. He loved New York City and lived there for many years where he enjoyed visiting museums, theater, the opera, jazz clubs and restaurants. He enjoyed hiking, camping and was an avid reader. He was a regular, and much loved patron of the Cutchogue-New Suffolk Free Library.

Michael was deeply committed to his family. He was fondly referred to as “Poppy” by his grandchildren and he adored them with his whole heart. He always believed in his children and would do anything for them. They spent many hours discussing everything under the sun, while pondering the universe, striving to understand the infinitesimal nature of all things. On weekend mornings, he would play loud and triumphant classical music throughout the house.

He spent his final weeks surrounded by family with classical music playing on repeat. I will never forget the comforting sound of his beautiful humming …I will always love my Daddy “as far as love can go.”

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to one of the following: New Suffolk Waterfront Fund, ACLU, Cutchogue-New Suffolk Free Library or Kanas Center for Hospice Care. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

The family received friends on Friday, April 5 at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. Funeral Services were held at the funeral home, officiated by Rabbi Sheila Goloboy.

