James Raphael Boix of Riverhead died April 24, 2024, at Acadia Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in Riverhead. He was 91.

Born Oct. 8, 1932, in Brooklyn, he was the son of Joseph and Mable Boix. After graduating from high school, Mr. Boix joined the Army and served during the Korean War.

He worked as a machinist for Catalina Instrument Corp. in Plainview, N.Y.

Predeceased by his wife, Marge Boix, and step-daughter Karen Abrecht, Mr. Boix is survived by his children: Kevin (Susan) Boix, James (Charles) Boix, Penni Orellette and Robin (Kelly) Spanier; step-children Tammy (Pat) Drzybyski and Thomas (Kim) Alvino; and grandchildren Kevin, Casey, Ryan, Emily, Laure, Jillian, Margaret, Charles, Thomas, Hudson and Anthony.

A graveside service took place April 29 at Calverton National Cemetery.

Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead assisted the family.

