Georgiana A. Herzog (“Gigi”) of Greenport and formerly of Riverhead died at her home on April 27, 2024, at the age of 77.

Gigi was born on Sept. 23, 1946, in Astoria, N.Y., to Ethel G. (née Beyerle) and George M. Yantsos. She was one of six children. She graduated from Saint Agnes High School in Rockville Centre, N.Y. She was a member of Saint Isidore R.C. Church in Riverhead. She worked as a real estate agent for Saland Real Estate in Jamesport.

Predeceased by her siblings Lois Corazzini and Michael Yantsos; Gigi is survived by her son, Richard Herzog of Campton, N.H.; and siblings Laura Yantsos of Greenport, William Yantsos (Annmarie) of Shoreham, N.Y. and Dr. Valerie Y. Ray (Dr. Russell Wong) of Apollo Beach, Fla.

The family will receive friends Friday, May 3, 2024, from 2 to 5 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 4, at Saint Agnes R.C. Church in Greenport. Interment will follow at Saint Patrick’s R.C. Cemetery in Southold.

