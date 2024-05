Thelma O. White of Riverhead died April 30, 2024 at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead. She was 80.

Born Oct. 21, 1943 in Jamesport, she was the daughter of Hollis and Sarah (Winfree) Hatcher.

The family will receive visitors Monday, May 6 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. and Tuesday, May 7 from 10 to 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church on Northville Tpke. The funeral service follows the visitation on Tuesday at 11 a.m. at the church. Interment will follow at Riverhead Cemetery.