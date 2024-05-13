Daily Update: Last of the East End’s cobblers planning to close

After 53 years, cobbler Fred Ruvolo is the last on the East End to ply the ancient trade. (Tim Ganon photo)

Here are the headlines for May 13, 2024.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Last of the East End’s cobblers planning to close

School districts weigh in on the ‘Do No Harm’ Regents exam debate

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Claudio’s new parking app sparks debate on Facebook

Meet Ceili, Cutchogue-New Suffolk Free Library’s therapy dog

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

The new world of motherhood: Story and Shelter Island Reporter podcast

NORTHFORKER

Heroes and Horses: Calverton’s Warrior Ranch is a respite for equines and veterans alike

SOUTHFORKER

Garden of Glad: Find some inner peace, and maybe a little magic, at Madoo

