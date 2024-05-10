Tara O’Donnell of Calverton died at home May 8, 2024. She was 31.

Born April 19, 1993 in Port Jefferson, she was the daughter of Michael and Karen O’Donnell.

Ms. O’Donnell is survived by her parents; brother Michael O’Donnell; sister-in-law Johana O’Donnell; niece Shea O’Donnell and nephew Ronan O’Donnell.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, May 14 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead. The funeral service will be held Wednesday, May 15 at 10 a.m. at St. John R.C. Church in Riverhead and interment will be at noon on Wednesday at St. Charles Cemetery.