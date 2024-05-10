Riverhead and SWR high school sports roundup: May 10, 2024

Riverhead senior Deanna North safely back to first base. Bill Landon photo

Softball

May 6: Riverhead 17, Central Islip 1

Riverhead’s historic run hasn’t let up. With a victory over Central Islip, the Blue Waves secured the No. 1 seed in the Suffolk County Class AAA playoffs. With one game remaining, Riverhead sports a 17-0 record and will attempt to become the first softball team in Riverhead’s history to finish the season undefeated. In the victory over Central Islip, Sophia Viola, Mya Marelli and Deanna North each collected two hits. Kaysee Mojo hit a home run and drove in four runs. Marelli hurled five innings and didn’t give up an earned run.

Upcoming Schedule: May 9: Half Hollow Hills at Riverhead, 4:30 p.m.

May 7: Shoreham-Wading River 9, Mt. Sinai 6

The Wildcats came up with a massive victory over Mt. Sinai to secure a spot in the playoffs after an up-and-down season. The win improved their league record to 4-3 and overall record to 9-8. Erin Cahill secured the victory in the circle with 14 strikeouts and did damage at the plate with three base knocks. Mia Dettleff had three hits and an RBI double, and Elizabeth Sabino went 2-for-4. SWR has one game remaining on the schedule to try to secure a higher spot in the playoffs.

Upcoming Schedule: May 9: Hampton Bays at SWR, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

May 6: Riverhead 12, Whitman 3

For the first time since 2019, Riverhead has secured a playoff spot and just continues to win going into the playoffs. The win over Whitman marks four wins in a row to bring their record to 10-3 in league play and 12-3 overall. They played North Babylon (2-13) to close out their season on Wednesday. They currently sit 5th in the Division I standings but because of a low preseason seed, they may get moved down before playoffs based on power rankings and strength of schedule. Against Whitman, Griffin Sumwalt led the way with five goals scored, and Logan Dempsey followed up with four others.

May 4: Shoreham-Wading River 8, Hauppauge 6

After a tough loss against West Islip the game before, the Wildcats bounced back with a crucial victory over Hauppauge that has major impact on their playoff seeding. The win brought SWR’s league record to 10-2 and they look poised for a top seed come playoff time. Liam Gregorek, Liam Kershis and Ryan Wilson each had two goals in the victory.

Upcoming Schedule: May 9: Bayport-Blue Point at SWR, 5 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

May 7: Riverhead 13, Brentwood 2

Riverhead has turned up the heat in the final stretch of the season, winning five of their last six games. Their only loss in that stretch was a 10-9 defeat against Sachem East. Something just started to click for the young Blue Waves, who have only three seniors on their roster. They started the season 1-8 and although they’ll miss the playoffs, the way that they ended the season will bring much needed momentum into their season next year.

Upcoming Schedule: May 9: Ward Melville at Riverhead, 5 p.m.

May 6: Sayville 16, Shoreham-Wading River 8

The Wildcats season came to an end against a high-powered Sayville offense. SWR’s league record finished at 6-8 and they went 8-8 overall on the season. With the power points soon to be put into play, this may or may not lift Shoreham-Wading River into the playoffs. But as it stands now, they’re on the outside looking in. Madison Herr and Grayce Kitchen both scored twice in the loss.

Baseball

May 7: Patchogue-Medford 9, Riverhead 0

Riverhead (3-12 League I) had another tough season after winning just one game last year. The Blue Waves were able to muster three wins on the season this year but playing four freshman in your starting lineup is a not usually a recipe for success. Another year of experience will do wonders for the Blue Waves. Matt Zambriski was a machine from the plate all season long as a freshman and will look to improve and sustain that success in the coming years.

Upcoming Schedule: May 10: Riverhead at Patchogue-Medford, 4 p.m.

May 6: Shoreham-Wading River 10, Glenn 0

Shoreham-Wading River baseball is back! After missing out on the playoffs last year, the team has regrouped and put together one of their best seasons in recent history. The win over Glenn marked eight in a row and has improved their league record to 13-3. Aside from a hard-fought season sweep against Bayport-Blue Point, the Wildcats have swept every other opponent in their way. Against Glenn, Gordon Votruba got the victory on the hill, tossing a no-hitter while striking out 12. Christian Cox went 4-for-4 from the plate to continue his torrid campaign.

Upcoming Schedule: May 9: Glenn at SWR, 5:15 p.m.