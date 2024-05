Bruce E. Hill of Riverhead died May 11, 2024 at Peconic Bay Medical Center. He was 72.

The family will receive visitors Friday, May 17 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at McLaughlin-Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral service is scheduled for Saturday, May 18 at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Riverhead Cemetery.