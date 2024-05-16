Community calendar: May 16, 2024

Composite of Hallock Museum Farm courtesy photos from Fleece and Fiber Festivals

All ages

Sunday, May 19, 9 a.m.: East End Walk and Family Fun Day at RGNY, 6025 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Hosted by Peconic Bay Medical Center and Northwell Health. Registration opens at 9 a.m.; walk begins at 10. With live music, food trucks and kid’s zone. Dog friendly. Register: northwellhealthwalk.com.

Friday, May 24, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.: American Legion Auxiliary annual curbside poppy distribution at American Legion Post 803, 51655 Main Road, Southold.

The arts and crafts

Friday, May 17, 6-8 p.m.: Opening reception for Manhattan to Plum Island: Mysteries of the New York Archipelago, a photography exhibition by Thomas Halaczinsky at Floyd Memorial Library, Greenport. Information: floydmemoriallibrary.org.

Fairs and festivals

Saturday, May 18, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.: Fleece and Fiber Festival at Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Sheep and alpaca shearing and fiber arts demonstrations, more than 30 vendors, embroidery exhibit and bilingual puppet show. Adults, $10; children 12 and under, free. Rain date: Sunday, May 19. Information: hallockville.org, 631-298-5292.

Saturday, May 18, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.: Antiques, Fine Art and Crafts Fair on the grounds of Old Town Arts and Crafts Guild, 28265 Main Road, Cutchogue. Antiques, collectibles, paintings, fiber arts, photography, woodwork, jewelry and more crafts. Rain date: Sunday, May 19. Information: oldtownartsguild.org, [email protected], 631-734-6382.

Sunday, May 26, noon-5 p.m.: East End Arts Mosaic Street Painting Festival, on Main Street, Riverhead. Live entertainment by EEA bands and local groups, kid’s zone, art and maker vendors, food trucks. Information: eastendarts.org. Rain date: May 27, 2-5 p.m.

Fundraisers

Saturday and Sunday, May 18 and 19, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.: 10th annual Spring Native Plant Sale hosted by North Fork Audubon Society at the Roy Latham Nature Center at Inlet Pond County Park, 65275 Route 48, Greenport. Information: northforkaudubon.org.

Get together

Thursday, May 16, 6 p.m.: Be Our Guest hosted by Greenport Rotary Club at Kontokosta Winery, 825 North Road, Greenport. Complimentary glass of wine and hors d’oeuvres. Information: greenportrotary.org.

Local history

Saturday, May 18, 3 p.m.: Shipwreck and Salvation: the Wreck of the Prince Maurice in 1657 presented by the New Amsterdam History Center at Suffolk County Historical Society, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. Presented by Taya Dubin, project director of Mapping Early New York and Algonkian historical consultant Drew Shuptar-Rayvis. Free. Registration required: 631-727-2881, ext. 100.

Meetings

Thurdsay, May 23, 6-7:30 p.m.: Cutchogue Civic Association meeting: Short-term Rentals: What’s Legal and What’s Not? at Cutchogue New Suffolk Library. With Southold Town Supervisor Al Krupski and assistant town attorney Ben Johnson. Information: cutchoguecivicassociation.org.

Music

Sunday, May 19, 2 p.m.: The Earthtones at Mattituck-Laurel Library’s outdoor greenspace. Songs by Neil Young, the Zac Brown Band, the Grateful Dead and more. Bring a lawn chair. Rain moves concert into library’s meeting room. Information: mattitucklaurellibrary.org.

Sunday, May 25, 5 p.m.: Amusing the Strings Rites of Spring Music Festival concert by Yezu Elizabeth Woo, violin and DoYeon Kim, gayageum at Poquatuck Hall, 1160 Village Lane, Orient. Tickets: Rites of Spring members, $30; nonmembers, $40; under 25, free. Information: ritesmusic.org.

Performance

Thursday, May 16, 1 p.m.: Brooklyn Ballet Workshop and Performance at Peconic Landing Auditorium, 1500 Brecknock Road, Greenport. Tickets: $10. peconiclanding.org.

Saturday May 18, 6 p.m.: Calpulli Mexican Dance Company presents the bilingual family show Puebla: the Story of Cinco de Mayo at the Center for Advocacy, Support and Transformation’s Treiber Gathering Hall, 53930 Main Road, Southold. Free. Register: castnorthfork.org.

Volunteer

Saturday, May 18 9 a.m. to noon and 1-3 p.m.: Shelter volunteer orientation class hosted by the Town of Southold Emergency Management Committee at Poquatuck Hall, 1160 Skipper’s Lane, Orient. For Orient and East Marion community members. Program introduces and review the skills needed to open and staff a Southold Town Emergency Shelter during a hurricane or other time of need. Free. Register: Don Fisher, [email protected].

Ongoing events

Saturdays through October, 9 a.m.: Tai Chi with Denise Gillies at Mitchell Park, Greenport. Sponsored by Friends of Mitchell Park. Free. No classes June 29, July 27, Aug. 31 or Sept. 21.

Fridays and Sundays: Roller skating at Greenport American Legion, 102 Third St. All-ages All Skate: Fridays, 3-9-p.m. and Sundays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Admission: $10, includes skates; $5, spectators. greenportamericanlegion.org.

Wednesdays, 5-9 p.m.: Adult skate for ages 18 and up at Greenport American Legion, 102 Third St. Admission: $10, includes skates; $5, spectators. greenportamericanlegion.org.

Tuesdays, noon-3:30 p.m.: Bingo at Southold American Legion, 51655 Main Road. 631-765-2276.

Saturdays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.: Docent-led tours at Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Tickets: $15, adults; $10, seniors and children. 631-298-5292, hallockville.org.

Saturdays, 7 p.m.-midnight: Stargazing at Custer Observatory, 1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold, weather permitting. Suggested donation: adults, $5; under 12, $3. 631-765-2626, custerobservatory.org.

Saturdays and Sundays, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.: Blacksmithing demonstrations with Tom Barry at Village Blacksmith Shop, 101 Front St., Greenport. 631-477-2100, eastendseaport.org.

Exhibitions

Saturdays and Sundays, noon- 6 p.m. through June 10: In Flower group exhibition curated by Dena Zemsky, with works by Anne Abrons, Louise Crandell, Gary DiPasquale, Garance, Naomi Machado, Ellen Wiener, Dena Zemsky and Arne Svenson at Vine and Sand, 47100 Main Road, Southold. Appointments: 631-620-9253.

Through May: Captured Moments, photography by Hollye Gilbride, at Mattituck-Laurel Library. Information: mattitucklaurellibrary.org.

Through May 12: Heritage and Home: Latin American Artists of the East End at Floyd Memorial Library, Greenport. Information: floydmemoriallibrary.org.

Through October: A Sportsman’s Paradise: Man and Nature in Suffolk County’s Past at Suffolk County Historical Society Museum, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. Assortment of hunting equipment, hand-carved decoys, duck boats, fishing gear, themed toys, clothing, magazines and more. 631-727-2881, suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org.

Wednesdays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.: Suffolk County: A Timeline Experience at Suffolk County Historical Society Museum, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. Interactive exhibit of artifacts, documents, photos and digital experiences provides a comprehensive timeline of Suffolk County history. 631-727-2881, suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org.

