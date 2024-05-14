Adrienne Alba Fuchs of Cutchogue passed away on Thursday, May 9, 2024. She was 78 years old.

Adrienne was born on June 14, 1945, in Brooklyn to Sarah (née Gianna Lavigna) and John Scacchia. She was one of two children. She graduated from Mary Lewis Academy High School. After high school, she attended St. John’s University.

On Oct. 15, 1982, she married the love of her life, Joseph H. Fuchs, in Oyster Bay. Together they would make their home in Cutchogue.

Adrienne is survived by her husband, Joseph; stepson Joseph Fuchs (Brenda) and their daughter, Riley, of West Islip; and stepdaughter Amy Fuchs.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 16, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, May 17, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck, officiated by Father Michael Bartholomew. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery in Cutchogue.

In lieu of flowers, donations to North Fork Animal Welfare League would be appreciated.

This is a paid notice.