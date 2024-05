Stanley J. Ciaputa passed away on May 8, 2024. He was 100 years old. He was a veteran of World War II and the Korean War.

Stanley is survived by his wife, Thalia; his children, Alexander and Daria, their respective spouses, Georgia and Curtis; and his granddaughter, Lydia.

A private burial was held at Willow Hill Cemetery in Southold on May 13.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold is serving the family.

This is a paid post.