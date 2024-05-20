Daily Update: New permanent sculpture shines in Grangebel Park

Here are the headlines for May 20, 2024.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

New permanent sculpture shines in Grangebel Park

Weighing the cost versus the benefits of new septic systems

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

North Fork’s first Juneteenth parade set for Greenport

School district voters guide: elections set for May 21

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Sylvester Manor charged with code violation: Says not guilty, and has applied for permit

NORTHFORKER

Roads Less Traveled: Discovering local history with North Fork Scavenger Hunts

SOUTHFORKER

Culture Club: Lived in at LongHouse — An integration of art, design and nature

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

