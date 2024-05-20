Lorraine Ann Pierro passed away at about 3 a.m. on Sunday, May 19, 2024.

She was the loving and much-beloved daughter of the late Catherine Tripodi Pierro and Joseph A. Pierro. Lorraine was born on July 25, 1955, in NYC Hospital in Manhattan. She was baptized Aug. 28, 1955, at Holy Rosary R.C. Church on East 119th Street. Her godparents were Antoinette Tripodi Orlando and Frank Orlando. She lived in Queens, N.Y., and Manhattan before moving to Flanders in 1961. She spent most of the remainder of her life in the Flanders neighborhood of Waters Edge/Bay View Pines, and attended Riverhead public schools and other special needs classes.

Lorraine was a loving, intelligent woman with a big heart and a smile that could brighten the sun. She enjoyed games, artwork, television (especially the shows “All in the Family” and “I Love Lucy”), and all of her family. She loved music, especially live, and played her favorite 45s over and over again. Lorraine was meticulously neat, even more so than her mother. She enjoyed family gatherings and having all her aunts, uncles and cousins around her at special events and holidays.

Lorraine was cared for by her parents, and her mother especially made it her life’s work to take care of her daughter Lorraine. After a series of falls, Lorraine was moved to a nursing home in Riverhead, where her mother and other family members visited almost daily. She died there in the early morning on Sunday, May 19, 2024.

There will be a closed-casket wake on Thursday, May 23, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead. There will be a funeral Mass at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church in Riverhead the next morning, followed by her burial at Sacred Heart of Jesus and Mary Cemetery in Southampton.

Lorraine is survived by her three brothers, Robert, Joseph and Louis Pierro and their wives, Robin Mudge, Katherine Steinmuller Pierro and Maureen Fahey; by her nieces and nephews, Jordan, Shana, Evan, Natalie and Catherine; her godson, Joseph, as well as Amanda, David and Sarah. While most of her many aunts and uncles have preceded her in death, she is survived by her Aunt Tita in Florida; and hosts of first cousins on Long Island and other parts of New York, in New Jersey, West Virginia, Florida and as far away as in Italy. She has additional relatives worldwide. She will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered by all her family.

If you prefer, rather than flowers, please consider making a donation to any organization focusing on special needs.

