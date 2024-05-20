Helen Vito, longtime Riverhead resident, formerly of Nutley, N.J., passed away on Thursday, May 16, 2024. She was 89 years old.

Helen was born on June 12, 1934, in Newark, N.J., to Angelina (née Engargiola) and Frank Garruto.

In her professional career, Helen worked in aerospace sales and marketing for ITT in Nutley. After moving to Riverhead, she worked for many years in sales at Renee’s in Mattituck.

Predeceased by her brother Sam Garruto, Helen is survived by her children, Debra Timpone (Bruce) of Mattituck; Joseph Vito (Gail) of Secaucus, N.J.; grandchildren Nicole Timpone Santos and Carl Timpone; and great-grandchildren Olivia Santos and Leo Santos.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, May 21, from 4 to 7 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck, where funeral services will be held at 6 p.m., officiated by Father Michael Bartholomew. Entombment will take place on Wednesday, May 22, at 11 a.m. at Holy Cross Cemetery and Mausoleum in North Arlington, N.J.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Saint Jude Children’s Research Hospital would be appreciated.

