Paul Torres of Riverhead died May 14, 2024 in Puerto Rico. He was 60.

Born in Puerto Rico Oct. 15, 1963, he was the son of Pedro and Ana Lydia Torres. On Aug. 15, 1987 in Brooklyn, Mr. Torres married Valencia Peterson. He worked as a master butcher at Lombardi’s Market in Mattituck and Chubs in Patchogue.

Family said that Mr. Torres was a New York Mets and Giants fan and enjoyed cooking and listening to Bob Marley.

Predeceased by his father Pedro Sr., Mr. Torres is survived by his wife Valencia of Riverhead; children Allen Braswell of Ariz. and Jalisa and Nyah Torres of Riverhead; mother Ana Lydia Roman of Brooklyn; and siblings: Diana Torres, Rosaura Torres, Beatriz Torres and Miguel Torres of Brooklyn and Ara Mitchel of Fla. and Javier Torres of New Jersey.

The family will receive visitors Tuesday, May 28 from 10 to 11 a.m. at McLaughlin-Heppner Funeral Home of Riverhead. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Cremation will be private.