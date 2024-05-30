Community calendar: May 30, 2024

Saturday, June 1, 7 p.m.: Rites of Spring Music Festival concert: New Music Under the Big Sky at Custer Institute and Observatory, 1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold (Daniel Franc photo)

The arts and crafts

Friday, June 7, 5-7 p.m.: Opening reception: The Brewery Boys, curated by Franklin Perrell and Glen Hansen, at Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library. Information: cutchoguelibrary.org.

Saturday, June 8, 1-3 p.m.: Opening reception of June exhibition Places and Faces, paintings by Annette Napolitano at Mattituck-Laurel Library. Information: mattitucklaurellibrary.org.

Saturday, June 8, 2-4 p.m.: Artist’s reception for Toy Stories: The simple and joyous forms of childhood with watercolor artist Stephen Larese at Southold Free Library. Information: southoldlibrary.org.

Fairs and festivals

Saturday, June 8, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.: Antiques Fine Art & Crafts Fair, hosted by Old Town Arts and Crafts Guild, 28265 Main Road, Cutchogue. Antiques, collectibles, art, photography, jewelry, fiber arts and more. Information: oldtownartsguild.org.

Fundraisers

Saturday, June 1, noon-6 p.m.: Food for the Soul fried chicken and rib dinner fundraiser at Jefferson Temple Church of God In Christ, 15625 Route 48, Cutchogue. Fried chicken, $20; BBQ ribs, $22; combo, $25. Dinners include three sides. Information: 631-525-2128. Preorders required for more than five dinners.

Sunday, June 9, 8 a.m.-noon: Pancake Breakfast at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church, 546 St. John’s Place, Riverhead. All you can eat pancakes, eggs, sausage, bacon; take out and 50/50 raffle available. Adults, $12; children under 12, $6. Sponsored by Knights of Columbus Immaculate Conception Council #928. Information 631-727-2924.

Local history

Saturday, June 1, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.: Family History Day presented by the Cutchogue-New Suffolk Historical Council on the Cutchogue Village Green. Revolutionary War reenactment, historical demonstrations, colonial games, historic building tours and hands-on teaching methods from Shinnecock cultural consultant Shane Weeks. Food and raffles. Period dress encouraged. Suggested donation: $5. [email protected].

Saturday, June 1, 10 a.m.-noon: Historical farm equipment walking tour led by Dale Moyer and Richard Wines at Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Members, free; nonmembers, $10. Register: hallockville.org.

Meetings

Saturday, June 1, 10 a.m.: Southold Peconic Civic Association annual meeting at Southold Recreation Center, 970 Peconic Lane, Peconic. Coffee and donuts at 9:30 a.m. Information: spcivic.org.

Sunday June 2, 2 p.m.: Monthly club meeting of Peconic Amateur Radio Club at the Greenport Power Plant Facility, Moores Lane, Greenport. Club member and facilities manager Doug Jacobs will give a tour of the facility. Information: w2amc.org.

Tuesday June 4, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: Peconic Amateur Radio Club open house at Custer Institute and Observatory, 1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Information: w2amc.org.

Music

Friday, May 31, 6:30 p.m.: How Many A Tale Their Music Tells: A Sampling of Songs from the Journals of Long Island Whalemen presented by Stephen Sanfilippo at Southold Free Library. Information: southoldlibrary.org.

Friday, May 31, 5:30-7:30p.m.: Acoustic Jam Session at Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library. Musicians of all ages, styles of music, levels of ability, audience members, are welcome. Free, sponsored by the Friends of the Library. Information: cutchoguelibrary.org.

Saturday, June 1, 7 p.m.: Rites of Spring Music Festival concert: New Music Under the Big Sky at Custer Institute and Observatory, 1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Guided night-sky tour follows, weather permitting. Tickets: Rites of Spring members, $30; nonmembers, $40; under 25, free. Information: ritesmusic.org.

Saturday, June 1, 6:30 p.m.: The Harlem Chamber Players string quartet concert for Black Music Month at the Center for Advocacy, Support and Transformation, 53930 Main Road, Southold. Kids workshop for ages 7-12, 4:30-5:30 p.m. Free. Information: castnorthfork.org.

Sunday, June 2, 2 p.m.: The New York Vendettas concert at Mattituck-Laurel Library. ’50s rock and roll, rockabilly and country. Register: mattitucklaurellibrary.org.

Saturday, June 15, 11 a.m.: Classical pianist J.K. Hodge performs at Suffolk County Historical Society, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. Part of the historical society’s free “History Through Music” concert series, which runs through July 20. Register: 631-727-2881, ext. 100; suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org.

The natural world

Friday, May 31, 8-9:30 a.m.: Friday morning birders: A mindful outdoor experience at the Ruth Oliva Preserve at Dam Pond, 11855 Main Road, East Marion. With yoga therapist David Bauer. Register: northforkaudubon.org.

Wednesday, June 5, 8-10 a.m.: How To Get Into Bird Watching Without Getting Left Behind with Tom Damiani at Laurel Lake Preserve, 5501 Main Road, Laurel. Register: northforkaudubon.org.

Friday, June 7, 8-9:30 a.m.: Friday Morning Birders at Brush’s Creek Preserve, 2375 Peconic Bay Blvd., Laurel. Led by Keith Klein. Register: northforkaudubon.org.

Saturday, June 8, 9-11 a.m.: Return of the Osprey, at Inlet County Park, 65275 Route 48, Greenport. Powerpoint presentation by Marina DeLuca of Group for the East End followed by bird walk led by Richard Bundy. Register: northforkaudubon.org.

The written word

Saturday, June 1, 3 p.m.: Local author Judith Avery Speyer reads and discusses her book Song for a Female Voice at Floyd Memorial Library, Greenport. Free; light refreshments served. Information: floydmemoriallibrary.org.

Ongoing events

Fridays and Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.: Self-guided tours at Landcraft Garden Foundation, 4342 Grand Ave., Mattituck. Members, free; nonmembers, $20; seniors and students, $17; under 12, $5; kids under 2, free. Information: 631-298-7216, landcraftgardenfoundation.org.

Saturdays through October, 9 a.m.: Tai Chi with Denise Gillies at Mitchell Park, Greenport. Sponsored by Friends of Mitchell Park. Free. No classes June 29, July 27, Aug. 31 or Sept. 21.

Fridays and Sundays: Roller skating at Greenport American Legion, 102 Third St. All-ages All Skate: Fridays, 3-9-p.m. and Sundays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Admission: $10, includes skates; $5, spectators. greenportamericanlegion.org.

Wednesdays, 5-9 p.m.: Adult skate for ages 18 and up at Greenport American Legion, 102 Third St. Admission: $10, includes skates; $5, spectators. greenportamericanlegion.org.

Tuesdays, noon-3:30 p.m.: Bingo at Southold American Legion, 51655 Main Road. 631-765-2276.

Saturdays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.: Docent-led tours at Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Tickets: $15, adults; $10, seniors and children. 631-298-5292, hallockville.org.

Saturdays, 7 p.m.-midnight: Stargazing at Custer Observatory, 1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold, weather permitting. Suggested donation: adults, $5; under 12, $3. 631-765-2626, custerobservatory.org.

Saturdays and Sundays, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.: Blacksmithing demonstrations with Tom Barry at Village Blacksmith Shop, 101 Front St., Greenport. 631-477-2100, eastendseaport.org.

Exhibitions

Through May: Captured Moments, photography by Hollye Gilbride, at Mattituck-Laurel Library. Information: mattitucklaurellibrary.org.

Through June: Places and Faces, paintings by Annette Napolitano at Mattituck-Laurel Library. Information: mattitucklaurellibrary.org.

Saturdays and Sundays, noon-6 p.m. through June 10: In Flower group exhibition curated by Dena Zemsky, with works by Anne Abrons, Louise Crandell, Gary DiPasquale, Garance, Naomi Machado, Ellen Wiener, Dena Zemsky and Arne Svenson at Vine and Sand, 47100 Main Road, Southold. Appointments: 631-620-9253.

Through July: Toy Stories: The simple and joyous forms of childhood, watercolors by Stephen Larese, at Southold Free Library. Information: southoldlibrary.org.

Through July 7: Manhattan to Plum Island: Mysteries of the New York Archipelago, a photography exhibition by Thomas Halaczinsky at Floyd Memorial Library, Greenport. Information: floydmemoriallibrary.org.

Through August: The Brewery Boys, curated by Franklin Perrell and Glen Hansen, at Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library. Information: cutchoguelibrary.org.

Through October: A Sportsman’s Paradise: Man and Nature in Suffolk County’s Past at Suffolk County Historical Society Museum, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. Assortment of hunting equipment, hand-carved decoys, duck boats, fishing gear, themed toys, clothing, magazines and more. 631-727-2881, suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org.

Wednesdays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.: Suffolk County: A Timeline Experience at Suffolk County Historical Society Museum, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. Interactive exhibit of artifacts, documents, photos and digital experiences provides a comprehensive timeline of Suffolk County history. 631-727-2881, suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org.

