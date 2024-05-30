Real Estate Transfers: May 30, 2024

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated March 22, 2024.

BAITING HOLLOW (11933)

• Sheree & Gary Hudes to Louis DeSantis & Debra Rich, 1011 Bluffs Drive North (600-11.02-1-37) (R) $680,000

CALVERTON (11933)

• Baiting Hollow LI Holdings LLC to Amanda Mastronardi, 59 Mastro Road (600-80-1-12.022) (R) $325,000

EAST MARION (11939)

• Katarina Pederson to HIH Group LLC, 670 Circle Drive (1000-21-3-15) (R) $1,225,000

GREENPORT (11944)

• Christos Karadimas to 59 Landing LLC, 485 Sutton Place (1000-33-5-6) (R) $1,225,000

• Roseline Koener to 435 Maple LLC, 435 Maple Lane (1000-35-8-1.003) (V) $649,000

• Frank Schiavoni & Maria Cockerill to Lauren Kacherski, 329 2nd Street (1001-4-6-19.003) (R) $575,000

JAMESPORT (11947)

• Alison & Anthony Orlando to Kathleen Flanagan, 104 Morningside Avenue (600-89-1-14) (R) $1,300,000

• Christopher & Stavroula Ioannides to Paris Kostopoulos & Tina Psoinos, 107 Eileen Circle (600-47-3-1.005) (R) $995,000

• Alan Cochran Trust to Kenneth & Eileen Cochran, 153 Tuts Lane (600-91-2-19) (R) $675,000

LAUREL (11948)

• 23 Beach Road LLC to Peter Liskevitch & Nadezhda Kobko-Litskevitch, 23 Beach Road (600-71-2-6)(R) $1,150,000

• Estate of John Krogman to Kenneth Krogman,1125 Bray Avenue (1000-126-8-4) (R) $388,500

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Tellus Capital LLC to Sahar Navaz, 305 North Drive (1000-106-6-18) (R) $999,999

• Llewellyn Family Trust to Kenneth & Donald Schulz, 1625 Deep Hole Drive (1000-115-14-20) (R) $540,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Priya 256 Inc to Heidi Johanson, 76 Meadow Lane (600-110-1-12) (R) $780,000

• Estate of Henry Pazera to Marjorie Dunn, 43 Goose Neck Lane (600-82.01-1-43) (R) $525,000

• Keith & Manana Sweat to Juan Avecillas & Gleidis Bolanos, 719 Harrison Avenue (600-102-3-28) (R) $465,000

• Beatrice Thomas to Arnoldo Mayes & Bianca Galdamez, 51 Lewis Street (600-105-2-60) (R) $308,750

• Howard Stolle & Susan Gibel-Stolle to Flying Point 3 Associates LLC, 302 East Avenue (600-129-2-5) (R) $240,000

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• 29 St. Mary’s Road Inc to White Oak Manor LLC, 25 Saint Marys Road (700-15-3-12.003) (C) $990,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• WH Crumb LLC & Glen Road Tackle Inc to Brett Moskowitz & Perri Dorset, 350 Arshamomaque Avenue (1000-66-2-52) (R) $1,435,000

• Claude Carlson to Eric Anderson & Kelly Peragallo, 1675 Lower Road (1000-69-5-13.002) (R) $907,500

WADING RIVER (11792)

• The Lending Source LLC to Megan Cleary, 29 Roberts Path (600-115-1-2.025) (R) &735,000

• Kellie & Jason Vonatzski to Nunzio Loguercio & Brianna Velazquez, 11 Ravine Road (600-27-3-88) (R) $515,000

• Leslie Mastrangelo & Robert Pratt to 108 17th St Wading River LLC, 108 17th Street (600-34-1-50.001) (R) $418,200

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)