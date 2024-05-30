George Scott III, 73, formerly of East Norwich and Aquebogue, Long Island, passed away peacefully May 24, 2024 at his home in Belfast, Maine, where he has lived for the past 29 years with his wife, Christine Yakaboski Scott.

Together they owned and operated Floral Creations and Gifts. George had a passion and knowledge for flowers and plants. He had a niche for numbers and loved to talk politics. His favorite holiday was Halloween — from the Costume Shop he created to carving pumpkins.

George loved nature, taking photos and singing. The last song he sang on the day of his passing was Que Sera Sera, whatever will be will be, the future’s not ours to see, Que Sera Sera … what will be will be.

George loved his sister dearly. The two would have long talks together reminiscing about their past and recent events.

George was predeceased by his mother, Louise Godet and his step-father Lenny Godet; his beloved son, George Scott IV and father George Scott Jr.

George is survived by his wife, Christine Y. Scott; sister JoAnn Robbins of Florida; three daughters Rebecca Riccio, Katie Ryan and Julie Murphy; four grandchildren: Brandon, Dylan, Owen and Sophie, all from Long Island; many nieces and nephews.

George had numerous past and present friends. He will be missed by all. In memory of George, please plant a tree, perennial or donate to your local animal shelter. Memories and condolences may be shared at ripostafh.com.

