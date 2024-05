Carl Tarello Jr. of Flanders died at home May 21, 2024. He was 55.

Born in Smithtown Aug. 25, 1968, he was the son of Carl Tarello and Barbara Kraus. Mr. Tarello earned some college credits and was a veteran of the military. He was the owner of Aquaman Plumbing.

Mr. Tarello is survived by his brother Craig Tarello and nephew Christopher Tarello.

Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home of Riverhead is serving the family.