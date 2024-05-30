Wilma C. Doroski of Cutchogue passed away at home on Tuesday, May 7, 2024. She was 88 years old.

Wilma was born June 26, 1935 in Baiting Hollow to Martha (née Zambrizycki) and Walter Sujecki. In Jan. of 1959 she married the late John G. Doroski. In her professional career, Wilma worked as a secretary for Cornell Cooperative Extension Service in Riverhead.

The family received friends Friday, May 10 at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. The Liturgy of Christian Burial was celebrated following the visitation at Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church in Cutchogue. Interment followed at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery.