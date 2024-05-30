Michael Anthony Carbone of Cutchogue, and formerly of Manhattan and Southold, passed away at home on Monday, May 13, 2024. He was 79 years old.

Michael was born on Dec. 8, 1944 in New York, N.Y. to Antoinette (née Scelzi) and Anthony Carbone. He was one of four children. He graduated from Queens Vocational High School in Sunnyside, Queens. After high school he enlisted with the U.S. Army and served for two years during the Vietnam War attaining the rank of Specialist E-4. On Oct. 19, 1994 he married Ellen Marie (née Crecca) Carbone in New York, N.Y. They lived in Manhattan and built their summer home in Southold in 2004, commuting from Manhattan to Southold on weekends. They retired to Southold full time in 2021, and eventually made their home in Cutchogue.

In his professional career, Michael worked as a plumbing contractor and owned and operated MJM Plumbing in New York, N.Y. He was a member of the Italic Studies, Tiro-A-Segno, New York Athletic Club and Mercy Home.

Predeceased by his parents; Michael is survived by his wife Ellen Marie; children Michael Jr. (Elizabeth) of Pawtucket, RI and John (Alison) of Pound Ridge, N.Y.; grandchildren Nicolas, Farrah, Isabella, Dylan and David; and siblings Peter (Carol) of Bayville, N.Y., Maria (Willliam) of Bayville, N.Y. and Anthony (Ermis) of Bayville, N.Y.

The family received friends Sunday, May 19 at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. The Liturgy of Christian Burial was celebrated on Monday, May 20 at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck, officiated by Father Michael Bartholomew. Interment with U.S. Army Honors followed at Calverton National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations to Saint Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Wounded Warriors Project would be appreciated.

