Patrick A. Hennessy passed away on Thursday May 23, 2024. He was 88 years old.

Patrick, formerly of Riverhead, lived in Tradition, Port St. Lucie, Fla. since 2014. Patrick was born in Brooklyn, New York on Aug. 18, 1935. He was an engineer at Sperry/Lockheed Martin for 38 years.

Patrick is survived by his wife Frances and was a loving husband for 67 years. He was a father to his late son Joseph and is survived by his daughter Cynthia Wisely and her husband Thomas; his grandson Ryan Hennessy; and Ryan’s mother Jean.

Patrick enjoyed playing golf at Indian Island and Cherry Creek. He was also a gifted artist. Patrick was a kind and brilliant man with a gentle demeanor and quiet strength. We were blessed every day to have him in our lives. God gained and angel who needs no introduction.

