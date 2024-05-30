Daniel James Konarski of Hampton Bays, and formerly of Mattituck, passed away on Monday, May 27, 2024. He was 41 years old.

Daniel was born on June 6, 1982 in Riverhead to Barbara A. (née Mulrain) and Michael A. Konarski. He graduated from Mattituck High School with the class of 2000. On April 21, 2013 at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck, Daniel married the love of his life Natasha N. (née Farnsworth) Konarski. Together they made their home in Hampton Bays.

He was a member of Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church. In his professional career, Daniel worked as a mail carrier for the United States Postal Service in Peconic for 14 years.

Daniel is survived by his wife Natasha; parents Barbara and Michael of Mattituck; siblings Stephanie Konarski of Mattituck and Kyle Konarski (and his fiancé Stephanie Dellasperanzo) of Riverhead; grandmothers Dorothy Konarski of Cutchogue and Dorothy Mulrain of Riverhead; in-laws Michael and Kim Farnsworth; sister-in-law Lisa Farnsworth; niece Juliana Panero; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

The family will receive friends on Friday, May 31 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at the DeFriestGrattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, June 1 at 9:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck, officiated by Father Michael Bartholomew. Interment will follow at Holy Sepulchre R.C. Cemetery in Coram.

In lieu of flowers, donations to East End Hospice would be appreciated. Envelopes will be

available at the funeral home.

