Lottie F. Jones of Southold passed away May 26, 2024. She was 96.

Lottie, the daughter of Sophie and John Wernikowski, was born in Aquebogue Nov. 1, 1927. She retired from Verizon Telecom Communications after 42 years of service.

Lottie is predeceased by her husband Floyd (Nov. 12, 1991); and her siblings, Helen Krauss and Thomas Wernikowski. She is survived by her daughter, Patricia (Klatt) Jones of Jamesport; two grandsons, Paul Klatt of Jamesport and David Klatt (Rachel) of Maryland; two great-grandchildren, Hailey Klatt and Daniella Klatt; and many nieces and nephews.

Private arrangements are were handled by Coster-Heppner Funeral Home.

