Michael Harold Klick of Middle Island died June 1, 2024 at Quantum Nursing Home. He was 74.

Born in the Bronx, he was the son of Harold Klick and Irene Wane. Mr. Klick worked as a road worker for the Riverhead Highway Department.

Predeceased by his son Joshua Klick and his father, he is survived by his mother; siblings Robert Klick and Debra Haralam; and son Brian Klick.

Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home of Riverhead is assisting the family with private services.