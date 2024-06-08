Blotter: Motorcycle accident takes Calverton man’s life

A Calverton man died Wednesday as a result of injuries suffered in a motorcycle accident on Saturday, according to police.

On June 1 at about 8:55 p.m., Riverhead police responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident involving a motorcycle near Grove Street and South Oakland Drive in Riverhead.

It was determined that a motorcycle had been traveling southbound on Grove, crossed over South Oakland and struck a residence, police said.

The operator of the motorcycle, Phillippe Robinette, 40, sustained serious injuries and was transported by Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance to Peconic Bay Medical Center, where he was treated but died, police said.

The Riverhead Police Detective Division and New York State Police Accident Reconstruction Team responded to assist with the investigation. The accident appears to be non-criminal at this time.

Any witnesses are urged to contact the Riverhead Police Department at 631-727-4500 or its Crime Hotline at 631-727-3333. All calls will be kept confidential.

• On May 27 at about 11:35 p.m., the owner of Nick’s Nook Deli on Hulse Landing Road in Wading River called police to report a burglary in progress.

Riverhead police responded and discovered that an unknown person had broken the front door window and entered the building.

The suspect removed one of the cash registers and approximately $100 in cash, then left the area in an unknown direction.

The Riverhead Police Detective Division was notified and responded to further the investigation. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Riverhead Police Department at 631-727-4500. All calls will be kept confidential.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.