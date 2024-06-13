Calendar of events: June 13, 2024

Saturday, June 15, 10 a.m.: Juneteenth Parade, Community Celebration and Picnic at Mitchell Park, Greenport. 10 a.m. (Jeremy Garretson file photo)

Saturday, June 15, 10 a.m.: Juneteenth Parade, Community Celebration and Picnic at Mitchell Park, Greenport. 10 a.m.: words from the Rev. Natalie Wimberly and blessing from church elders at Clinton Memorial AME Zion Church, 614 Third St.; parade starts at church at 11 a.m. followed by picnic in Mitchell Park; “Juneteenth: Freedom and Faith” documentary and screening and discussion at North Fork Arts Center at 2 p.m.; uplifting yoga in Mitchell Park at 5 p.m. Sponsored by Clinton Memorial AME Zion Church, Southold Town Anti-Bias Task Force, Coming to the Table and Greenport Business Improvement District. Information: greenportvillage.com.

Saturday, June 15, 2 p.m.: Pride without Prejudice hosted by Heart of Riverhead Civic Association at Riverhead Free Library. Crafts and conversation in preparation for Greenport’s pride parade on June 22. Free, space and craft supplies limited. Reservations: 631-727-3228 or riverheadlibrary.org.

Saturday, June 15, 2 p.m.: Opening for The Parian Phenomenon, a collection of 1840s British statuary porcelain figures, at the Wickham house on the Village Green, 27320 Main Road, Cutchogue. Presented by Cutchogue-New Suffolk Historical Council. Refreshments and snacks served. Information: cutchoguenewsuffolkhistory.org.

Friday, June 14, 4-6 p.m.: New Suffolk School Celebration commemorating 117 years at the schoolhouse, 1295 Fourth St., New Suffolk. Community and alumni invited. Historic displays and memorabilia on view. Information: newsuffolkschool.com.

Thursday, June 20, 4-7 p.m.: Summer Solstice Celebration with Slow Food East End at Golden Acres Organic Farm, 652 Peconic Bay Blvd., South Jamesport. Strawberry picking, wine tasting, family activities and refreshments from Main Road Biscuit Co. Tickets: Slow Food members, $30; nonmembers, $35; children, $10; children under 2, free. Tickets: slowfoodeastend.org.

Film

Friday, June 14, 7:30 p.m.: Live Music/Silent Film series program Pioneering Women Directors 2.0 screening works by French director Alice Guy Blaché at Jamesport Meeting House. Curated and scored by Aquebogue Contemporary Music Ensemble, led by Cliff Baldwin. Tickets, $20 at the door and at jamesportmeetinghouse.org.

Saturday, June 15, 7-9:30 p.m.: Asbury Short Film Concert at the Center for Advocacy, Support and Transformation’s Treiber Gathering Hall, 53930 Main Road, Southold. An evening of award-winning short films in comedy, documentary, drama and animation hosted by Bill Evans. Recommended for age 16 and above. Free. Register: castnorthfork.org.

Fundraisers

Saturday, June 22, noon-6 p.m.: Food for the Soul Fried Chicken Dinner Fundraiser at Jefferson Temple Church of God in Christ, 15625 County Road 48, Cutchogue. $20 per dinner; comes with two sides. Call ahead if ordering five or more dinners. Information: 631-525-2128.

Local history

Saturday, June 15, 1-3 p.m.: Opening reception for Striking a Chord: Suffolk County’s Early Music Identity exhibit at Suffolk County Historical Society, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. Light refreshments served. Members, free; nonmembers, $5. Information: 631-727-2881, suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org.

Meetings

Saturday, June 15, 9 a.m.: Greater Jamesport Civic Association to meet at Jamesport Meeting House, 1590 Main Road, Jamesport. Helen Duryea Community Service Scholarship winners will be introduced. Information: greaterjamesportcivic.org.

Tuesday June 18, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: Peconic Amateur Radio Club open house at Custer Institute and Observatory, 1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Information: w2amc.org.

Monday, June 24, 6-7:30 p.m.: Zoning 101: Back to the Basics presentation and Q&A sponsored by Cutchogue Civic Association at Cutchogue New Suffolk Library. Presented by Leslie Weisman and Pat Kirkpatrick. Information: cutchoguecivicassociation.org.

Music

Saturday, June 15, 11 a.m.: Classical pianist J.K. Hodge performs at Suffolk County Historical Society, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. Part of the historical society’s free “History Through Music” concert series, which runs through July 20. Register: 631-727-2881, ext. 100; suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org.

Sunday, June 16, 5 p.m.: Rites of Spring Music Festival concert: The Brahms Piano Trios at Jamesport Meeting House, 1590 Main Road, Jamesport. With Merz Piano Trio — pianist Amy Yang, violinist Brigid Coleridge and cellist Julia Yang. Tickets: Rites of Spring members, $35; nonmembers, $50; under 25, free. Information: ritesmusic.org.

Saturday, June 22, 11 a.m.: Homegrown String Band performs folk music at Suffolk County Historical Society, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. Part of the historical society’s free “History Through Music” concert series, which runs through July 20. Register: 631-727-2881, ext. 100; suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org.

Wednesday, June 26, 6 p.m.: Rites of Spring Music Festival concert: Music from Around the World at Poquatuck Hall, 1160 Village Lane, Orient. With Gil Goldstein, accordion; Laura Metcalf, cello; and Rupert Boyd, guitar. Tickets: Rites of Spring members, $35; nonmembers, $50; under 25, free. Information: ritesmusic.org.

The natural world

Thursday, June 13, 6 p.m.: North For Civics hosts State of the Bays and Water at Southold Recreation Center, 970 Peconic Lane. Presentation by Christopher Gobler, Ph.D., on the health of the bays and Sound and local drinking water. Information: [email protected].

Saturday, June 15, 10:30 a.m.-noon: Live Raptor Presentation at Landcraft Garden Foundation, 4342 Grand Ave., Mattituck. Learn about rehabilitated raptors and a groundhog from the Evelyn Alexander Wildlife Rescue Center. Members, free; nonmembers, $20; children, free. Information: landcraftgardenfoundation.org.

Saturday, June 22, 10-11:30 a.m.: Plants are Good Medicine walking tour at Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Led by certified nutrition counselor Toni Kaste. Tickets: members, free; nonmembers, $10. Register: hallockville.org or 631-298-5292.

Ongoing events

Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and Sundays 2-4 p.m.: Historic walking tours at Mattituck-Laurel Historical Society, 18200 Main Road, Mattituck. Members, $15; nonmembers, $20; children under 10, free. Reservations: 631-745-2752.

Fridays and Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.: Self-guided tours at Landcraft Garden Foundation, 4342 Grand Ave., Mattituck. Members, free; nonmembers, $20; seniors and students, $17; under 12, $5; under 2, free. Information: 631-298-7216, landcraftgardenfoundation.org.

Saturdays through October, 9 a.m.: Tai Chi with Denise Gillies at Mitchell Park, Greenport. Sponsored by Friends of Mitchell Park. Free. No classes June 29, July 27, Aug. 31 or Sept. 21.

Fridays and Sundays: Roller skating at Greenport American Legion, 102 Third St. All-ages All Skate: Fridays, 3-9-p.m. and Sundays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Admission: $10, includes skates; $5, spectators. greenportamericanlegion.org.

Wednesdays, 5-9 p.m.: Adult skate for ages 18 and up at Greenport American Legion, 102 Third St. Admission: $10, includes skates; $5, spectators. greenportamericanlegion.org.

Tuesdays, noon-3:30 p.m.: Bingo at Southold American Legion, 51655 Main Road. 631-765-2276.

Saturdays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.: Docent-led tours at Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Tickets: $15, adults; $10, seniors and children. 631-298-5292, hallockville.org.

Saturdays, 7 p.m.-midnight: Stargazing at Custer Observatory, 1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold, weather permitting. Suggested donation: adults, $5; under 12, $3. 631-765-2626, custerobservatory.org.

Saturdays and Sundays, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.: Blacksmithing demonstrations with Tom Barry at Village Blacksmith Shop, 101 Front St., Greenport. 631-477-2100, eastendseaport.org.

Exhibitions

Through June: Places and Faces, paintings by Annette Napolitano at Mattituck-Laurel Library. Information: mattitucklaurellibrary.org.

Saturdays and Sundays, noon-6 p.m. through June 10: In Flower group exhibition curated by Dena Zemsky, with works by Anne Abrons, Louise Crandell, Gary DiPasquale, Garance, Naomi Machado, Ellen Wiener, Dena Zemsky and Arne Svenson at Vine and Sand, 47100 Main Road, Southold. Appointments: 631-620-9253.

Through July: Toy Stories: The simple and joyous forms of childhood, watercolors by Stephen Larese, at Southold Free Library. Information: southoldlibrary.org.

Through July 7: Manhattan to Plum Island: Mysteries of the New York Archipelago, a photography exhibition by Thomas Halaczinsky at Floyd Memorial Library, Greenport. Information: floydmemoriallibrary.org.

Through August: The Brewery Boys, curated by Franklin Perrell and Glen Hansen, at Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library. Information: cutchoguelibrary.org.

Through October: The Parian Phenomenon, a collection of British statuary porcelain figures, at Cutchogue-New Suffolk Historical Society’s Wickham House on the Village Green, 27320 Main Road, Cutchogue. Information: cutchoguenewsuffolkhistory.org.

Wednesdays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.: Striking a Chord: Suffolk County’s Early Music Identity at Suffolk County Historical Society Museum, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. Examples of early instruments, early composers, immigration influence, recording technology advancements and wartime home front efforts. 631-727-2881, suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org.

