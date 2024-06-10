Brian M. Cunningham of Manorville, formerly of Riverhead, died in Westhampton June 5, 2024. He was 48.

Born in Valley Stream March 9, 1976, he was the son of Jeffrey and Nancy (Perry) Cunningham. He graduated from Riverhead High School in 1994 and worked as a service technician for Optimum.

Family said Mr. Cunningham enjoyed riding motorcycles.

Predeceased by his parents, he is survived by his brothers, Michael, of Riverhead and Daniel, of California; and his niece, Rhianna.

The family will receive visitors Tuesday, June 11, from 5 to 8 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral service will take place at the funeral home Wednesday, June 12, at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be at St. John’s Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to American Cancer Society.