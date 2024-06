Priscila Sarahi Urbano Lopez of Flanders died at home June 6, 2024. She was 25.

Born in Ecuador April 23, 1999, she was the daughter of Jose Urbano and Gloria Lopez Guevara.

She is survived by her parents and brothers, Daniel Gutuerrez Lopez and Leonardo Manuel Gutuerrez Lopez.

The family will receive visitors Tuesday, June 11, from 5 to 9 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead.