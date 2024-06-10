Charles Albert Cardona Jr.

March 14, 1938 – May 16, 2024

Charles A. Cardona Jr., 86, of Anderson, S.C., formerly of Southold, who was born March 14, 1938, in Queens, N.Y., passed away May 16, 2024.

Preceding him in death was father, Charles Cardona Sr., and mother, Genevieve Cardona; also his wife, Valerie K. Cardona (May 11, 2014). He is survived by four sons: Charles Cardona III (Kristin) of Anderson, Peter Cardona (Susan) of Hollywood, Md., John Cardona (Ursula) of Aquebogue and Michael Cardona of Anderson; grandsons Catlin Cardona (Kaise) of Kingsland, Ga., Christopher Cardona, Nicholas Cardona and Matthew Cardona, all of Anderson, Cordell Cardona of Hollywood, Md.; granddaughter Danielle Oliveras of Aquebogue; and great-grandson Dallas Cardona of Kingsland. He is also survived by his brother, John Cardona of Bayport.

Charles was a dedicated husband, father and friend. He served in the U.S. Army National Guard from 1963 to 1966. After 36 years of working as a music teacher, he retired from Riverhead High School. Since retiring, you could always find him smiling as he worked on his model railroad. He enjoyed spending most of his time with his family that he adored. He was a kind man and always valued hard work and commitment.

Family will receive friends for Charles’ service Friday, June 21, at noon at Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church in Cutchogue. Interment to follow.

Donations in memory of Charles may be made to Custer Institute and Observatory, P.O. Box 1204, Southold, NY 11971 or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Arrangements are in the care of DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold.

