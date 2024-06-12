Daily Update: Riverhead CAP Say No to Drugs walk honors Sue Wicks

retired WNBA All-Star and member of the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame, she shared her inspiring story Friday with students from Pulaski Intermediate School as the keynote speaker at Riverhead Community Awareness Program’s 37th annual Say No to Drugs march. (Melissa Azofeifa photo)

Here are the headlines for June 12, 2024

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverhead CAP Say No to Drugs walk honors Sue Wicks

Berry-rich Strawberry Festival opens in Mattituck

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Short-term rental debate continues in Greenport

Berry-rich North Fork Festival opens in Mattituck

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Present at the creation: Cliff Clark and Shelter Island’s tradition of running

NORTHFORKER

North Fork Dream Home: Harbor views, salty air and sunny porches on Sterling Street

SOUTHFORKER

If These Walls Could Talk: Four decades and counting at the Stephen Talkhouse

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.