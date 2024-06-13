Daily Update: Democrats Avlon and Goroff debate East End issues

Here are the headlines for June 13, 2024.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Democrats Avlon and Goroff debate East End issues

Local track and golf athletes wrap seasons at state finals

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

John Avlon and Nancy Goroff debate East End issues

State track finalists battle the competition and the elements

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Jenifer’s Shelter Island Journal: Brave old world

NORTHFORKER

Culture Club: North Fork Arts Center, Greenport

SOUTHFORKER

South Fork Dream Home: Cottage cool in Sag Harbor

