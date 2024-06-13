Daily Update: Democrats Avlon and Goroff debate East End issues
Here are the headlines for June 13, 2024.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Democrats Avlon and Goroff debate East End issues
Local track and golf athletes wrap seasons at state finals
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
John Avlon and Nancy Goroff debate East End issues
State track finalists battle the competition and the elements
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Jenifer’s Shelter Island Journal: Brave old world
NORTHFORKER
Culture Club: North Fork Arts Center, Greenport
SOUTHFORKER
South Fork Dream Home: Cottage cool in Sag Harbor
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.