Paul A. Guelleme of Riverhead died at home June 14, 2024. He was 82.

Born in Queens May 13, 1942, he was the son of Anthony Guelleme and Margaret Barbario. Mr. Guelleme was a Riverhead High School graduate and veteran of the U.S. Army and was employed as a carpenter and construction worker.

He was married to Gloria Guelleme and is survived by his children: Gina Guelleme, Paul A. Guelleme Jr., Michael Guelleme, Christina Vitucci and Diana Bruni; and 12 grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors Wednesday, June 19, from 2 to 4:30 p.m. and 7 to 9:30 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead. The funeral Mass will be held Thursday, June 20, at 11 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church in Riverhead. Burial will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.