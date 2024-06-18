Albin Joseph Zaweski went home to the Lord on June 5, 2024, surrounded by his family.

Albin was born Dec. 18, 1939, to the late Stanley and Bertha Zaweski of Jamesport. After the death of his father, when Albin was 10 years old, he began farming with his two brothers and mother until he retired.

Albin was an avid sports enthusiast and played school football at Riverhead High School. After graduation, he began volunteering at the Jamesport Fire Department, where he spent the next 52 years helping those in need.

At a local dance he met Roberta Doroski and they began dating. They married in 1965. Albin is survived by his wife, Roberta, his daughter, Laura Sacks, and grandson, Shane Sacks.

When Albin retired, he and his wife moved to the family home in Florida where he spent the rest of his days playing golf and fishing with his grandson and friends until he passed.

Albin was deeply loved and will be greatly missed by all of his family and friends that have survived him.

