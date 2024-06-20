Real Estate Transfers: June 20, 2024

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated April 12, 2024

AQUEBOGUE (11931)

• Maureen Chiavola Trust to Nicholas Tsiolas, 22 West Apollo Drive (600-46-2-16) (R) $500,000

CALVERTON (11933)

• Robert & Helga Hulse Trust to TR Farms LLC, 161 Manor Road (600-99-2-26) (V) $800,000

• Lori Edwards to Jimmy Perrez & Maria Monzon, 156 North Woods Road (600-80-2-3.012) (R) $768,000

• Daniel J Murphy (Referee) & Christine & Christopher Springer (Defendants) to US Bank, 112 Nicholas Way (600-100-2-2.013) (R) $637,735

• Robert & Helga Hulse Trust to TR Farms LLC, 3426 Middle Country Road (600-99-2-22.001) (R) $600,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• WW Farms LLC to County of Suffolk & Town of Southold, 15325 County Road 48 (1000-101-1-8.002) (V) $2,850,720

• 470 Harbor Lane LLC to 6809 11th Avenue LLC, 470 Harbor Lane (1000-97-6-6) (R) $1,100,000

GREENPORT (11944)

• Menachem Kastner & Sherry Shaw to Jon & Helen Danile, 190 Fiddler Lane (1000-36-2-8) (R) $1,150,000

• 5th Ave Greenport LLC to Jonathan Fogarty & Amy McDougal, 212 5th Avenue (1001-4-8-8) (R) $1,070,000

• Brendan & Dylan Croke to Isaac Israel, 740 Wiggins Street (1000-48-1-30) (R) $625,000

• Estate of Peter Clark to Catherine & Pearl LLC, 455 Flint Street (1000-48-2-10) (R) $615,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Rick & Diana Sellars to Stephen & Kimberly Grimes, 515 Royalton Row (1000-113-7-19.032) (R) $2,475,000

• Masseria Scarola LLC to Stump Stables LLC, 4300 Sound Avenue (1000-121-3-5.001) (R) $2,350,000

• Oasis at Mattituck Corp to Jason Patterson & Tarsha Sanders, 3010 Stanley Road (1000-106-8-76) (R) $1,945,000

• Andrew Fohrkolb & Sharon Tuthill to Sean & Morgan Evans, 730 Maple Lane (1000-107-3-2) (V) $950,000

• Masseria Scarola LLC to Stump Cottage LLC, 4350 Sound Avenue (1000-121-3-5.004) (R) $800,000

• Juliana Perge Trust to Jennifer Shipman, 2184 Elijahs Lane (1000-108-3-5.041) (V) $740,000

• Nancy Burt to David Flores & Jessica Menjivar, 10725 Old Sound Avenue (1000-122-1-5.003) (R) $645,000

• Richard & Kathleen O’Toole to Jacqueline & Robert Schmid & Dana & Michael Schmid, 2280 Ole Jule Lane (1000-122-4-10) (R) $600,000

• Olde Colonial Place LLC to 615 Pike Street LLC, 615 Pike Street (1000-140-2-21) (V) $600,000

• Brooklyn Timber LLC to Oasis at Mattituck Corp, 3010 Stanley Road (1000-106-8-76) (V) $275,000

ORIENT (11957)

• Seaside Acres LLC to Mitchell & Candice Burd, 655 Sound View Road (1000-15-3-8) (V) $1,600,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Crooked Hill Associates to 1199 Old Country Road LLC, 1199 Old Country Road (600-108-4-1) (C) $2,515,000

• 334 Maple Ave LLC to Kuhlmann Management Corp, 334 Maple Avenue (600-127-1-46) (R) $550,000

• Alvaro Llamas to Marco Crespo & Paola Lazo, 1118 West Main Street (600-125-2-18) (R) $515,000

• Dream Land Builders Inc to Fisher Organization LLC, 836 East Main Street (600-127-6-7.001)(V) $500,000

• Arthur & Barbara Rast to Douglas Schmieder, 82 Ellen Street (600-65-1-29.016) (R) $400,000

SHELTER ISLAND HEIGHTS(11965)

• Cardillo Family Trust to Robert & Elizabeth Jeffe, 17 Westmoreland Drive (700-18-1-37) (R) $3,000,000

• Theresa Zervas & Rosemaria Stocks to Michael Ricciardi, 16 Pennys Path (700-17-2-51) (R) $300,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Paul Birman to Richard Dennis & Anne Gahagan, 940 Hill Road West (1000-63-7-17.002) (R) $1,175,000

• Donna Bekisz to Justo Rufino & Choquin Lopez, 750 Cedar Drive (1000-78-9-5.001) (R) $799,000

• 19620 Soundview Ave LLC to Head of the Harbor LI LLC, 19620 Soundview Avenue (1000-51-3-12.003) (V) $732,250

• Joan Greitz to 150 Baywater LLC, 150 Baywater Avenue (1000-78-3-22) (R) $700,000

• 2nd Generation Properties LLC to Speonk Land Development LLC, 390 Wildberry Lane (1000-51-3-12.009) (V) $545,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• John H Lynch (Referee) & Michalina Beben (Defendant) to Wilmington Trust Co, 90 Karen Court (600-58-2-1.007)(R) $1,340,183

• Gregory Hall & Penny Bealle to Joseph & Claudine Loria, 269 Remsen Road (600-55-3-11) (R) $659,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)