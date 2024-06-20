Daily Update: Athletes of the Year: Blue Waves and Wildcats

2024’s Athletes of the Year from Riverhead and Shoreham-Wading River schools. (composite of Bill Landon and courtesy file photos)

Here are the headlines for June 20, 2024.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Athletes of the Year: Blue Waves and Wildcats

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Board approves hotel moratorium: Unanimous vote overrides county recommendation

Tucker tops NYS SkillsUSA competition, poised for ‘hands-on’ career

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Bruce Wolosoff and Reflections in Music: Next Shelter Island Friends of Music concert

NORTHFORKER

One year in, Aldo’s new owners are brewing something special in Greenport

SOUTHFORKER

South Fork Dream Home: Rambling, breezy and thoroughly unique in Wainscott

