Estelle Newberry of Jamesport died June 16, 2024. She was 83.

Ms. Newberry lived a beautiful, rich life and mentored hundreds in the community. She was a force of nature, and every impact was positive.

The family will receive visitors June 24 at 7:30 p.m. at Eastport Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, in Eastport, N.Y.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Donate.JW.org or Act.alz.org/goto/nofo

