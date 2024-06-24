??????????

John A. Nerenberg, DVM, passed away June 22, 2024, at Artis Senior Living in Eatontown, N.J.

John was born Feb. 28, 1944. He graduated from Riverhead High School in 1962, where he was a star football, basketball and tennis player. He then played tennis at Cornell University, and he continued at Cornell and became a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine in 1968.

John operated the Belmar Wall Animal Hospital in Belmar, N.J., from 1972-1999, and he was an outstanding veterinarian for all animals, especially bulldogs. John continued his athletic pursuits his whole life, and he played basketball and tennis into his 70s. One of his tennis career highlights was making it to the finals of the national father-son tournament in 1997.

In addition to his own athletic pursuits, John was also an outstanding coach, and he loved coaching all sports, especially when he was with his own children. He also did an amazing job coaching girls basketball at St. Leo’s, and he was very proud when he brought that team from last place to a championship.

The most important and best part of John’s life happened in 1967 when he met the love of his life, Kimberly. They got married in 1968, and they had an amazing life together. They shared a passion for their children and their animals, and their love for both was unsurpassed. Their lives got even richer when they had their four grandchildren, and they both played a huge role in their lives, supporting them in everything they did. They absolutely loved attending everything, especially their sporting events. They both were superfans.

John was predeceased by his parents, Albert and Marion, and his daughter-in-law, Courtney. He is survived by his wife, Kimberly (née McKnight) Nerenberg; his sister, Anne Magoon; his son Jay; his daughter Kereth Looney; and his four grandchildren.

John will be missed by everyone who knew him, and they will especially remember him for his love of life. He loved being with people, and he loved hosting people at his house for basketball, swimming and a game of tennis. One thing that his family will never forget is John’s unique sense of humor, and the way he would interact with friends and strangers. It wasn’t always smooth, but it was entertaining!

The family would especially like to thank Peter Danowski and John Shipley for their lifelong friendship, and we are also grateful to Mary Boehmcke (affectionately known by the family as St. Mary) for her care and support the past two years. The family is also grateful to Pool and Spa Doctor, Artis Senior Living and Grace Hospice.

In keeping with John’s wishes, all services will be held privately at the convenience of his family.

In lieu of flowers donations in memory of John Nerenberg, DVM, are requested to Animal Alliance, 1432 NJ 179 North, Lambertville, NJ 08530 or animalalliancenj.org/donate.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the O’Brien Funeral Home in Wall Township, N.J.

To offer condolences to Dr. Nerenberg’s family, please visit obrienfuneralhome.com.

