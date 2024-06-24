Col. Albert M. Woolley Jr.

Colonel Albert M. Woolley Jr. of Aquebogue died June 22, 2024, at Peconic Bay Medical Center. He was 75.

Born Aug. 14, 1948, in San Antonio, Texas, he was the son of Albert Sr. and Victoria (Alfaro) Woolley. He graduated from Riverhead High School in 1966 and studied at Old Dominion University and Adelphi University.

Col. Woolley’s military career spanned from 1970 to 2008. He served in the Navy in Vietnam and as comptroller in the Air National Guard for the 106th in Westhampton. While also on active duty as a colonel, he worked in financial management at the Pentagon from 1998 to 2008 and won many awards during his career.

Col. Woolley was a member of the Riverhead VFW and American Legion. He enjoyed camping, fishing, skiing and barbecuing with family and friends.

Predeceased by his parents, Col. Woolley is survived by his wife, Susan (née Czelatka); his children, Albert III (Dawn) of Colorado, Michael (Michelle) of Aquebogue, Anne-Marie (Erik) Eve of Medford and Jennifer (Scott) Robinson of Riverhead; his grandchildren, Olivia, Albert IV, Christopher, Madison, Michael Jr., Abigail, Hannah, Benjamin, Ella, Noah, Lucas and Ethan; and siblings, Lynnette (William) Dunbar, Mark (Nancy), Matthew (Debra) and Lisa (Timothy) Hubbard.

The family will receive visitors Thursday, June 27, from 4 to 7 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 28, St. Isidore’s R.C. Church in Riverhead, followed by burial with military honors at Calverton National Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Tunnel to Towers at t2t.org.

