George L. Knez of Calverton died June 22, 2024. He was 68.

Born in Manhattan July 23, 1955, he was the son of Louis and Lucy (Ragusa) Knez. He graduated from Sachem High School in 1973 and studied at C.W. Post.

In 1997, he married Patricia M. Skwara. Mr. Knez worked as a certified public accountant for the Veterans Affairs Hospital in Northport and the Internal Revenue Service in Manhattan.

Mr. Knez was a fourth-degree Knight of Columbus at Immaculate Conception Church in Riverhead and a member of North Shore Christian Church in Riverhead. He loved sports and enjoyed fundraising for the Knights of Columbus.

Predeceased by his parents, he is survived by his wife, Trisha, of Calverton and his children, Laura and Ashley.

The family will receive visitors Saturday, June 29, from 1 to 3 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead, where a funeral service will also take place at 2:30 p.m.

Memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association.

