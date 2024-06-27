Daily Update: McMorris family receives late son Andrew’s diploma

The McMorris family accepts would be graduate Andrew McMorris’ diploma posthumously. (Bill Landon photo)

Here are the headlines for June 27, 2024.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

McMorris family receives late son Andrew’s diploma

Riverhead faculty protest Riverside sewer plant

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Suffolk County Planning Commission rejects Strong’s expansion

North Fork Athletes of the Year

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Shelter Island Town Board members cross swords over public comments: Work session on septics, wetlands, water tests

NORTHFORKER

Dock and dine: Diving into the new food and drink menu at Claudio’s Waterfront

SOUTHFORKER

A Walk in the Woods: Art and nature converge at Sylvester Manor’s new sculpture exhibit

