Daily Update: McMorris family receives late son Andrew’s diploma
Here are the headlines for June 27, 2024.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
McMorris family receives late son Andrew’s diploma
Riverhead faculty protest Riverside sewer plant
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Suffolk County Planning Commission rejects Strong’s expansion
North Fork Athletes of the Year
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Shelter Island Town Board members cross swords over public comments: Work session on septics, wetlands, water tests
NORTHFORKER
Dock and dine: Diving into the new food and drink menu at Claudio’s Waterfront
SOUTHFORKER
A Walk in the Woods: Art and nature converge at Sylvester Manor’s new sculpture exhibit
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.