Shirley Griffing Smith Simon passed away at home after her final battle with cancer on Tuesday, June 25, 2024.

Born on Oct. 2, 1931, to Alice Terrell Griffing and Timothy G. Griffing Sr. she began her life in Riverhead and proudly remained a lifelong resident in the area. She often shared that the Griffing family came to Riverhead from Southold in 1692.

Shirley graduated from Riverhead High School in 1949. She attended Keuka College for a short time and then came home to marry Herbert E. Smith and become a farmer’s wife. She and Herbert had one child, daughter, Lynne Smith Wheeler (Richard). Sadly, she lost Herb tragically. Throughout that time, she was able to remain positive and active.

Shirley was remarried to C. John Simon in 1984 and became step-mother to Nan E. Simon (Richard), Ellen M. Simon (David) and Peter J. Simon.

She has a grandson, David R. Wheeler, step-grandson Christopher Catanese (Sarah), step-granddaughter Corey Beth Catanese and step-granddaughter Rebecca Simon.

Shirley was very civic minded and as part of her legacy are many community activities and achievements, too numerous to list. Her many interests included traveling (worldwide), golfing and skiing. Whatever she did was done with poise and grace.

She will be remembered by her family and friends for her positive energy and genuine interest in them all.

She is survived by brother John F. Griffing (Karen) and sister-in-law Michon D. Griffing. She was predeceased by sister Nancy G. Jayne, sister Pheobe A. Griffing and brother Timothy G. Griffing Jr.

Family will receive friends Friday, July 12 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m., at Tuthill Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead. A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 13 at 11 a.m. at Riverhead Methodist Church, 204 East Main Street, Riverhead. Burial to follow at Riverhead Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers please consider donation to East End Hospice. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home during visiting hours.

Memories can be left on Shirley tribute page by visiting www.Tuthillfh.com.

