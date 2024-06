The 13 graduating seniors of the Riverhead Charter High School said one thing they learned during their time at the school was how to rise above any limitations and create their own opportunities. The official graduation ceremony is set for June 26 at Suffolk County Community College. (Ana Borruto photo)

The class of 2024 is the first graduating class of the Riverhead Charter School. Thirteen seniors made history this month as part of the Riverhead Charter High School’s first-ever graduating class — and all will be attending four-year colleges and universities in the fall.