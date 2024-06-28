Andrew F. Wargo of Southampton died at home June 25, 2024. He was 81.

Born in Astoria, Queens July 7, 1942 he was the son of Andrew J. Wargo and Frances D. Callahan. He earned a master’s degree and worked as a business manager.

Mr. Wargo is survived by his brother, Michael Wargo.

A funeral service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Monday, July 1, at St. Michael the Archangel R.C. Church in Farmingville. Burial will follow at St. Charles Cemetery in East Farmingdale. Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead is assisting the family.