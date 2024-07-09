Andrew F. Wargo

Andrew Wargo, 81, an arts patron of Riverhead, died after a brief illness on June 25, 2024. He was born on July 7, 1942, in Astoria, Queens, to Andrew Joseph Wargo and Frances Patricia Callaghan. He graduated from Lady of Loretto Grade School in Hempstead, and Charminade High School in Mineola, where he was a member of the golf and tennis teams.

Mr. Wargo earned both his bachelor’s and masters degrees in psychology from Adelphi University in Garden City. He then moved to Manhattan where he worked for over 20 years for Pierre Cardin, in charge of Cardin distribution in North America and Asia.

During the 1990s, Mr. Wargo moved to Riverhead, where he used his talents in music, promotion, art and writing. As an accomplished pianist, he played piano in many local restaurants, entertaining audiences with his jokes and storytelling. He also befriended and supported numerous artists around the Hamptons.

“Andrew was like the Godfather of the artistic fringe of the Hamptons,” said Christopher Colantuono, a musician from Moriches. “He saw something in them and inspired them to further their careers. He was a true gentleman.”

Mym Tuma, an artist of East Moriches, said she watched Wargo play piano on the “Lois Wright Show” at LTV Studios in East Hampton, where she had an art show.

“He played Claire de Lune and it was so beautiful to watch,” she said.

June Cybulski, another friend from Flanders, said “He even donated his baby grand piano to the Vail Leavitt Music Hall.” Fellow musician Warren McKnight of Riverhead said Wargo also played piano for the East End Arts Council.

Steve Siegelwaks, owner of The Green Earth Natural Foods store in Riverhead where Mr. Wargo promoted many art shows, said he loved to discover new talent.

“Andrew had an eye for creative, fascinating people, and he drew them around him,” said Siegelkwaks. “And he never said a bad word about anyone.”

Mr. Wargo is survived by his brother, Michael Wargo of Manchester, New Hampshire; his nieces, Marian McCusker, of Baltimore, Maryland and Mary Butterman of New Boston, New Hampshire; and a nephew, Michael Wargo, Jr. of Manchester, New Hampshire.

A funeral Mass was held for Andrew Wargo at St. Michael’s The Archangel Catholic Church in Farmingville on July 1, followed by burial at St. Charles Cemetery in Farmingdale. Donations in his memory may be made to St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church in Riverhead.

