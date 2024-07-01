Thomas E. Jackson Jr., formerly of Riverhead, died in Florida June 23, 2024. He was 70.

Born in Georgia Feb. 11, 1954, he was the son of Thomas Sr. and Leona (Jones) Jackson. Mr. Jackson worked as a foreman at Patriot Construction.

Family said he enjoyed OTB, auto mechanics and traveling.

Mr. Jackson was predeceased by his wife, Hazel M. Jackson, and is survived by his children, Patrick L. Moore of Riverhead, Andrea R. Moore of Florida, William A. Moore of Riverhead and many others who he considered children; his brother Roy; his sister Ida; and many grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors at 10 a.m. Monday, July 8, at Galilee Church of God in Christ in Riverhead, with funeral services to begin at 11 a.m.

McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead is assisting the family.